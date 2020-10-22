AP RGUKT IIIT admissions 2020 be made through combined entrance exam: Adimulapu Suresh

The Andhra Pradesh Educational Minister said that the admissions into IIIT will be made based on the results of the Class X examinations. He told the media on Thursday that the tests were not conducted this time due to coronavirus hence conducting a joint entrance test. Similarly, there will be entrance examinations for NG Ranga, SV Veterinary and YSR horticulture diploma courses. An announcement has been made that the exams will be conducted online and applications will be available till November 10 and the test would be conducted on November 28 and followed by results on December 5, said Minister Adimulapu Suresh.

The candidates who are applying for the examination are advised to pay a fees of Rs. 300 for OC candidates, Rs. 200 for BC and Rs. 100 for SC, ST candidates. He said the test would be for a total of 100 marks at the tenth class level. He said that test centers are also being set up in Telangana and will be conducted offline on the OMR sheet and there will be no negative marking.

He said the test will be performed taking all precautions in the wake of the coronavirus. The education minister said that the schools would be reopened from November 2 as per the directions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said that all measures are being taken to ensure that the academic year is not wasted and assured students not to worry.

Meanwhile, he reiterated that they will start schools from November 2 taking all precautions. He said that the classes for grades1,3,5,7,9 would be conducted on one day and for classes classes 2,4,6,8,10 will be conducted on the other day. "We trained all teachers on a daily basis through DMHO. Medical staff will be available for each school and a doctor will be available at PHC," Minister said.