AP RTE Forum calls for increase in budget allocation for schools

Visakhapatnam: The Andhra Pradesh Right to Education Forum appealed to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to prioritise substantial allocation for public schools in the upcoming state budget for the year 2025-26.

The forum representatives requested an increase in funding to improve government schools and ensure that all children, especially those from economically weaker backgrounds are provided with quality education.

The AP RTE Forum’s state convener Narava Prakasa Rao said that several key areas need attention and they include filling up teachers posts in primary and secondary schools, facilitating free bicycles, especially to girls, etc.,

With dwindling enrolment ratios in government schools, the forum members suggested formation of a committee to review measures to strengthen government schools.

“The budget allocation should aid in improving school infrastructure as many schools lack them,” added Prakasa Rao, adding that only 26.3 per cent of schools meet standards.

The forum appealed to the state government to implement the RTE Act in letter and spirit, eliminate child labour and ensure pre-primary education is accessible to all sections of society.