AP Rural Development Dept. selected for SKOCH silver award

Andhra Pradesh State Rural Development Department bagged another Scotch Award. The state has been selected for the SKOCH Silver Award for the year 2023 for the implementation of the Amrit Sarovar program as part of the process of large-scale rainwater harvesting in rural areas.



On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the country's independence, a total of 1,950 ponds in 26 districts of the state which is equal to 75% of each district, are targeted to be constructed through the employment scheme. Construction of 1,810 ponds has already been completed. The officials of the Rural Development Department revealed that the construction of the remaining 140 ponds will be completed by the end of this month.



The representatives of the SKOCH company told the State Rural Development Department on Wednesday that the state has been selected for the Scotch Silver Award. It is known that for the programs undertaken by CM YS Jagan for the eradication of poverty in rural areas, six Scotch awards were given to DRDAs of various districts along with Rural Poverty Alleviation Organization (SERP) under the Rural Development Department last year.