Live
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 25 May 2023
- Andhra Pradesh: Three dead and five injured after car ram a lorry in Nellore
- PM Modi takes swipe at Oppn for boycotting Parliament inauguration
- TS EAMCET results 2023 announced: 80 percent students qualified in Engineering stream
- TTD to release accommodation quota of July 2023 today at 10 am
- Layoffs coming: Verizon warns customer service employees
- Yogi Adityanath invites public to attend Ram temple inauguration
- Gold and silver rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai - 25 May 2023
- Telangana EAMCET Results 2023 Live Updates: Check Out Direct Link For Results
- Gold and silver rates today surged in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam - 25 May 2023
AP Rural Development Dept. selected for SKOCH silver award
The state has been selected for the SKOCH Silver Award for the year 2023 for the implementation of the Amrit Sarovar program as part of the process of large-scale rainwater harvesting in rural areas.
Andhra Pradesh State Rural Development Department bagged another Scotch Award. The state has been selected for the SKOCH Silver Award for the year 2023 for the implementation of the Amrit Sarovar program as part of the process of large-scale rainwater harvesting in rural areas.
On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the country's independence, a total of 1,950 ponds in 26 districts of the state which is equal to 75% of each district, are targeted to be constructed through the employment scheme. Construction of 1,810 ponds has already been completed. The officials of the Rural Development Department revealed that the construction of the remaining 140 ponds will be completed by the end of this month.
The representatives of the SKOCH company told the State Rural Development Department on Wednesday that the state has been selected for the Scotch Silver Award. It is known that for the programs undertaken by CM YS Jagan for the eradication of poverty in rural areas, six Scotch awards were given to DRDAs of various districts along with Rural Poverty Alleviation Organization (SERP) under the Rural Development Department last year.