AP sets record by completing resurvey in 4,000 villages

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh set a record of sorts as the first state to complete land resurvey operations in 4,000 villages through the ‘YSR Jagananna Saswata Bhu Hakku-Bhu Raksha Scheme’ in the shortest period of time, said survey, settlement and land records commissioner Siddhartha Jain.



While this scheme was started in the interest of land owners, it is gaining special support from farmers across the state. Through this scheme the government is not only setting up free land protection survey stones on the boundaries of agricultural lands, but also preparing land records with no possibility of tampering.

Siddhartha Jain said in a statement here on Tuesday that the scheme is being carried out transparently and there is no possibility of making any changes in the land record without knowledge of land owner. The problem of double registrations does not arise at all. Village secretariats are already serving as sub-registrar offices. Update of land records from time to time, mutation and subdivision process before registration is also an integral part of this scheme. World class technology is being used to conduct resurvey activities in the state. With the help of highly advanced hybridised technologies like aircraft, helicopter, drone, rover and CORS network, clear boundaries are being handed over to the farmer.

About 2,000 villages were targeted in the first phase where two lakh mutations took place in these villages and 4.3 lakh new survey subdivisions have been created. Around 19,000 border disputes resolved and 25 lakh boundary stones were erected, 7.8 lakh title deeds were distributed. In the second phase, significant achievements were also recorded in 2,000 villages, 2.69 lakh mutations have been completed while up to 4.4 lakh new survey subdivisions have been created, 26,000 border disputes were resolved.

Siddharth Jain said that by September, 30,25.31 lakh stone plantations and 8.5 lakh land right documents have been completed. He explained that steps are being taken to start the registration process in all the village secretariats by October 15.

The AP Resurvey project is a role model for many states in India, he said, adding that Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie is unique in the re-survey trainings.