AP Speaker warns absentee YSRCP MLAs of disqualification

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyannapatrudu on Thursday warned of disqualification move against absent YSR Congress Party MLAs. He said that if the proposed disqualification of YSRCP MLAs for not attending Assembly sessions succeeds in Andhra Pradesh, it could set a precedent for similar action across the country.

Speaking to journalists in his chamber, the Speaker asserted that legislators are elected to raise and resolve public issues in the Assembly, and prolonged absence cannot be justified.

He alleged that except for YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the remaining MLAs of the party are drawing salaries despite not attending proceedings. Ayyannapatrudu challenged claims of YSRCP members that attendance can be marked on the day of the Governor’s address even if members are not present in the House. “There is no rule stating that the Governor’s visit will be treated as attendance,” he clarified, questioning what he described as “cross arguments” on procedural rules.

The Speaker maintained that Jagan Mohan Reddy is being accorded all due respect and protocol as a former chief minister.

Recalling earlier political culture, Ayyannapatrudu said that former chief minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy maintained cordial relations across party lines. He cited an instance during the inauguration of Ramanaidu film Studio in Visakhapatnam, where YSR, as Chief Minister, invited him, then an Opposition MLA, onto the stage and reportedly reprimanded officials for not following protocol. The Speaker said that while ruling and Opposition members once clashed on issues inside the House but remained friendly outside, such political culture is eroding. He also remarked that the Legislative Council, once considered a House of elders with experienced voices, is now witnessing a decline in standards.Emphasizing legislative accountability, Ayyannapatrudu said absenteeism undermines democratic responsibility and signalled that the matter of disqualification would be pursued in accordance with established rules.