Just In
AP TDC Launches One-Day Pilgrimage Tour
RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: A tour package organized by the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department, allowing visitors to see six famous pilgrimage sites in the combined East Godavari district in a single day, was launched on Saturday. State Minister for Tourism, Cultural, and Cinematography, Kandula Durgesh, inaugurated the pilgrimage bus service.
MLAs Adireddy Srinivas, Bathula Balaramakrishna, Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy, along with State Tourism Board members Ganta Swaroopa Devi and Vasireddy Rambabu, and Tourism RD V. Swami Naidu, were present at the event. The minister flagged off the first bus with 20 passengers on board.
This pilgrimage bus service will be available every Saturday and Sunday. Those interested in booking in advance can contact 98486-29341 or 98488-830921.