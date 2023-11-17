Live
Just In
AP, Telangana to receive rains as depression will turn into cyclone in next few hours
The depression formed in the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a cyclone in a few hours.
The depression formed in the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a cyclone in a few hours. According to the Meteorological Department, the depression formed is currently located 420 km east-southeast of Visakhapatnam, 190 km south-southeast of Odisha, 280 km southwest of West Bengal Diga, and 390 km southwest of Bangladesh's Khepu Para.
It is projected to move in a north-northeast direction and become a severe cyclone named Midhili by Friday and is currently traveling at a speed of 10 kilometers per hour. The IMD has announced that it will strengthen further and cross the Bangladesh Khepu Para-Mongla coast by Saturday. Following the cyclone's landfall, heavy rains are forecasted, and the northeast monsoon is expected to intensify across the region. As a result, scattered rains are likely to occur in the Telugu states.
The weather department has issued a warning to fishermen, advising them not to venture into the sea due to the strong winds and high waves.