AP, Telangana to receive rains as depression will turn into cyclone in next few hours

The depression formed in the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a cyclone in a few hours. According to the Meteorological Department, the depression formed is currently located 420 km east-southeast of Visakhapatnam, 190 km south-southeast of Odisha, 280 km southwest of West Bengal Diga, and 390 km southwest of Bangladesh's Khepu Para.

It is projected to move in a north-northeast direction and become a severe cyclone named Midhili by Friday and is currently traveling at a speed of 10 kilometers per hour. The IMD has announced that it will strengthen further and cross the Bangladesh Khepu Para-Mongla coast by Saturday. Following the cyclone's landfall, heavy rains are forecasted, and the northeast monsoon is expected to intensify across the region. As a result, scattered rains are likely to occur in the Telugu states.

The weather department has issued a warning to fishermen, advising them not to venture into the sea due to the strong winds and high waves.