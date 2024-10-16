AP TET 2024: Preliminary Keys Released and Objections invited

The Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2024 examinations are currently underway across Andhra Pradesh, with significant developments announced by the school education department. Following the conclusion of exams conducted from October 3 to 15, the department has released the question papers and preliminary answer keys for all subjects on its official website.

Candidates have been given the opportunity to submit objections to the preliminary answer keys for Paper 1A and 1B exams until October 18. This window for objection aims to ensure transparency and accuracy in the evaluation process. For the remaining papers, the question papers and their respective answer keys will be released shortly after the respective examinations take place.

The TET exams, which are being conducted online, will continue until October 21. The examinations are scheduled in two sessions each day: the morning session runs from 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM, while the afternoon session is held from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.