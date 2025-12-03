AP TET 2025 Hall Ticket Released Today: Exam Date, Download Steps and Pattern

AP will release the AP TET 2025 hall ticket today (December 3).

Students can download it from https://tet2dsc.apcfss.in/

Use your candidate ID and date of birth to log in.

Exam From December 10

The AP TET exam starts on December 10, 2025.

It is a computer-based test.

There will be two shifts every day.

Carry Hall Ticket

You must take a printed hall ticket to the exam.

You must also carry a photo ID.

How to Download

Go to https://tet2dsc.apcfss.in/

Log in with candidate ID / mobile / Aadhaar + date of birth

Click submit

Download and print the hall ticket

Exam Pattern

There are two papers.

Paper 1 is for Classes 1 to 5.

Paper 2 is for Classes 6 to 8.

Each paper has 150 marks.

Each paper is 150 minutes long.

If you want to teach both levels, you must write both papers.