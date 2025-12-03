  1. Home
News

AP TET 2025 Hall Ticket Released Today: Exam Date, Download Steps and Pattern

  Created On:  3 Dec 2025 12:25 PM IST
AP TET 2025 hall ticket releases today, 3 December. Candidates can download it from tet2dsc.apcfss.in using their ID and date of birth.

AP will release the AP TET 2025 hall ticket today (December 3).

Students can download it from https://tet2dsc.apcfss.in/

Use your candidate ID and date of birth to log in.

Exam From December 10

The AP TET exam starts on December 10, 2025.

It is a computer-based test.

There will be two shifts every day.

Carry Hall Ticket

You must take a printed hall ticket to the exam.

You must also carry a photo ID.

How to Download

Go to https://tet2dsc.apcfss.in/

Log in with candidate ID / mobile / Aadhaar + date of birth

Click submit

Download and print the hall ticket

Exam Pattern

There are two papers.

Paper 1 is for Classes 1 to 5.

Paper 2 is for Classes 6 to 8.

Each paper has 150 marks.

Each paper is 150 minutes long.

If you want to teach both levels, you must write both papers.

