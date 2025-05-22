AP to be ID liquor-free by September 30: Excise PS Mukesh Kumar

Vijayawada: Principal Secretary (Excise) Mukesh Kumar Meena has set a state-wide deadline of September 30 to eradicate illicitly distilled (ID) liquor from Andhra Pradesh under Navodayam 2.0.

Chairing a review meeting at Prohibition & Excise Commissioner’s Office in Mangalagiri on Wednesday, Mukesh Kumar Meena issued comprehensive directives to Excise officers across the State, calling for intensified enforcement.

Focusing on high-incidence districts such as Kakinada, East Godavari, Srikakulam, and Parvathipuram Manyam, Mukesh Kumar instructed the officers to build on previous enforcement experience and launch aggressive, targeted operations to eliminate ID liquor completely. He emphasised that performance will be monitored closely and timelines must be met without exception.

In addition to ID liquor, the review covered efforts to curb non-duty paid liquor (NDPL). While acknowledging that the introduction of Rs 99 liquor brands has helped reduce NDPL inflows, he urged the officials to maintain vigilance, especially in districts like Sri Sathya Sai, Anantapur, Kurnool, Nandyal and Annamayya. Emphasising retail regulation, he directed that liquor sales must strictly follow MRP norms and official timings and stressed the importance of preventive action to avoid untoward incidents. Reinforcing administrative discipline, Mukesh Kumar ordered all officers to remain in their headquarters, ensure swift grievance redressal, and implement mandatory night patrolling by senior officers.

Director of Excise Nishant Kumar called upon the district officials to respond promptly to public complaints and maintain round-the-clock enforcement readiness. He reiterated the need for strong field presence and quick operational response. Director of Enforcement Rahul Dev Sharma presented a detailed review of ongoing ID liquor cases, NDPL seizures, and pending arrests.

He instructed officers to speed up investigations, file charge sheets without delay, and identify suitable cases for invoking the Preventive Detention (PD) Act to deter repeat offenders. Principal Secretary Mukesh Kumar Meena also launched the Diary-cum-Handbook of the AP State Excise Executive Officers Association, reinforcing his focus on coordination and professionalism within the department.