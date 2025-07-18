AP to play key role in Vikasit Bharat 2047, says Dy. CM Pawan Kalyan

Live
Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan, has outlined the state's commitment to rapid development, emphasising its strategic objectives for Swarnandhra 2047 and Vikasit Bharat 2047. He credited the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu as pivotal to this transformative journey.
Pawan Kalyan assured that Andhra Pradesh is poised to play a crucial role in the national vision of Vikasit Bharat 2047, asserting that the state is determined to advance robustly across all sectors, with the aspiration of Swarnandhra guiding its progress.
Highlighting the longstanding partnership between Singapore and Andhra Pradesh, which has flourished over the past decade, he expressed a commitment to further enhance this collaboration. Pawan Kalyan stated his resolve to explore new economic, technological, and labour opportunities while ensuring robust global support for the state’s initiatives.
The Deputy Chief Minister extended his gratitude to Singaporean leaders, expressing hope for the strengthening of bilateral relations in the forthcoming years.