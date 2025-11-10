AP to take up road works worth `1,000 cr

Vijayawada: Road sand Buildings Minister BC Janardhan Reddy on Sunday announced that the State government will soon invite tenders for additional Rs 1,000 crore worth of road development works, even as the state continues large-scale repairs and reconstruction of damaged roads.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony of the Andhra Pradesh Road Development Corporation (APRDC) directors held at the R&B ENC office in Vijayawada, the Minister said that under Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership, the coalition government has already undertaken road works worth Rs 2,500 crore across the state within months of assuming office.

The minister sharply criticized the previous YSR Congress Party government, alleging that “thousands of kilometres of roads were left in such a state that people could not even walk on them.” He said the five-year rule of former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had left Andhra Pradesh’s road infrastructure “economically and physically devastated.” “Within just five months of coming to power, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu ensured that potholes were repaired across the state with Rs 1,061 crore. Despite the poor fiscal condition of the state, this government is prioritising infrastructure and connectivity,” the minister said. He added that while road conditions in the Rayalaseema region have remained relatively stable due to lower cyclone impact, immediate focus has been placed on restoring roads in North Andhra, Krishna, and Guntur districts.

The minister urged the newly appointed APRDC members to coordinate closely with the government, report regional infrastructure issues, and oversee local maintenance and development. “If the members bring regional issues to my notice, we will act swiftly to resolve them,” he said.

Reddy also revealed that the government is exploring alternative funding options, including support from institutions such as NDB and NABARD, and is evaluating road development through the Public–Private Partnership (PPP) model “without burdening citizens.”

APRDC chairman Pragada Nageswara Rao called on members to protect and maintain the roads within their jurisdiction and contribute to the State’s infrastructure growth.

In total, 16 directors of the APRDC were administered the oath by managing director L Srinivasa Reddy.