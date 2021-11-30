AP Weather alert: Meteorological dept. predicts low pressure in Andaman today, rains likely

The Meteorological Department has forecasted low pressure in the southern Andaman Sea on Tuesday (today). The low pressure, which is currently continuing in the Bangkok neighborhood as a surface cycle expected to reach the Andaman today and strengthen into a low pressure within 48 hours after the formation of low pressure.



The weather department said it was more likely to turn into a cyclone after that. Full details are likely to come on Tuesday depending on its course.

It is noted that the impact from the coast of Kakinada to Odisha is expected to be severe and North Coastal Andhra Pradesh is likely to have a greater impact.

Meanwhile, heavy rains lashed several parts of the Nellore district on Monday due to surface periodicity over the coastal areas of Komarin and Sri Lanka. The Meteorological Office said the rains were likely to continue till Wednesday.