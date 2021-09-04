AP Weekly roundup: Check the latest developments in the state over last week

As always we are here to collate the major happenings in Andhra Pradesh in the past week. It is to be said that there are no controversial developments this week except the water war. The government has taken few decisions in regard to the state. Take a glance at the major things that took place in the state

TTD suspends traditional meals at Tirumala

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has suspended the traditional meals at Tirumala as the trail run had failed to succeed. As said by the TTD chairman, the program was started by the authorities when the trust board was not constituted and the TTD operations were running by a specified committee.

AP writes to KRMB against Telangana generating power at Srisailam

Andhra Pradesh government has once again complained to the Telangana government. AP government has complained to KRMB about power generation by Telangana in Srisailam. ENC Narayana Reddy wrote a letter to this effect. It was suggested that power should be generated to meet the needs of the two states on joint projects.

AP govt. starts transfer of teachers merged in municipalities

Andhra Pradesh School Education Director Vadrevu Chinaveerabhadrudu released the schedule for the transfers of teachers of ZP schools of villages merged in the municipalities. RJDs and DEOs have been directed to conduct web counseling and complete the transfer process between September 6 and 21. All teachers who have completed eight years of service should be prepared for transfers.

SHRC office inaugurated in Kurnool

The office of the State Human Rights Commission (HRC) in Kurnool was inaugurated by its chairman Justice M Seetarama Murthy on Wednesday. He later spoke to the media and thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the ministers for setting up the Human Rights Commission. Due to time constraints, a temporary office has been set up at the Kurnool State Guest House.

