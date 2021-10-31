AP Weekly Roundup: Here Are The Developments In The Last Week Oct 24 - Oct 30

We have come to the end of October month… Andhra Pradesh government launched many schemes this month for the welfare of the people. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy who is known as the people's leader has once again proved himself by launching the Rythu Bharosa scheme. Along with it, we will also have a look at the other developments in the state in the month of October…



YS Jagan launches YSR Rythu Bharosa - PM Kisan

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday released the YSR Rythu Bharosa - PM Kisan scheme funds. Rs 2,190 crore has been deposited virtually in the accounts of farmers and farmer groups under YSR Rythu Bharosa, YSR Sunna Vaddi, YSR Yantra Seva schemes from the CM camp office in Tadepalli. The government has deposited Rs 2,052 crore in the accounts of 50.37 lakh farmers under the Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan scheme.

Sunkara Siva Prasanna was elected as Kakinada mayor

Sunkara Siva Prasanna was unanimously elected as the new Mayor of Kakinada Municipal Corporation. She was elected at a special meeting of the corporation on Monday at the city government office. The presiding officer, Joint Collector Lakshmi, announced that she was unanimously elected as no one came forward to contest against her while Meesala Udaya Kumar, Corporator of 24th Division, was unanimously elected as the Deputy Mayor.

Vijayawada Court dismisses Pattabhi's custody petition

The Vijayawada court has struck down the police custody petition filed by TDP spokesperson Pattabhiram. The Governorpeta police have filed a petition in the court seeking the custody of Pattabhi, who was recently released on bail in a case of indecent remarks against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

TTD cancels VIP break darshan on November 4

The TTD has said that it was cancelling VIP break darshans on November 4 at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple and issued a statement to this effect. The Diwali Asthanam worship is scheduled at the temple on November 4. The TTD has given clarity that it won't accept the letters of recommendation on the 3rd of next month for the VIP break‌ appearance.

Badvel by-election completed

The by-election for the Badvel constituency has held on October 30, which has been lying vacant following the death of the sitting MLA Venkata Subbaiah. The results will be announced on November 2.