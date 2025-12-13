Free eight-day workshop announced for NEET, JEE and IIT aspirants

Hyderabad: Dawn Rankers Academy has announced an eight-day free workshop offering demo classes for students preparing for NEET, JEE and IIT entrance examinations. The sessions will run from Sunday, December 14, to December 21, 2025, at the Dawn High School campus in Malakpet.

The academy is also providing free foundation training in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry for students of Classes 8, 9 and 10.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday at the Media Plus Auditorium, Fazlur Rehman Khurram, Director of Dawn Educational Society, said that separate classes for NEET/JEE/IIT aspirants of Classes 11 and 12, as well as for integrated-course students, will be conducted. Classes will be held on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Monday to Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Prominent IIT alumni and subject experts — including Laxmi Narayan Pashti and Basha Mohiuddin (Physics), K. V. Ramana Murthy (Mathematics), Prabhakar Rao (Chemistry) and Abdul Rab Arif, NEET Counseling Expert — attended the event. They noted that students often face psychological pressure during competitive exam preparation, which can negatively impact performance.

The experts highlighted that depending heavily on model papers can be risky when actual exam patterns shift. Recalling a recent exam where the Physics paper differed significantly from model papers, they emphasized the need for strong textbook-based understanding. With 30–35 years of teaching experience, the Dawn Rankers Academy team aims to provide “pressure-free” training and reconnect students with essential textbooks. They added that systematic learning through textbooks reduces exam-related anxiety and failure rates. Early integrated coaching from Classes 8 to 10, they said, can greatly improve students’ confidence and chances of success in competitive exams.