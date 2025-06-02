AP will transform as industrial hub: Minister Kolusu

Nellore: Information & Public Relations Minister Kolusu Parthasarathi has said that the State is going to transform as industrial hub with several companies establishing their units.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, the Minister said that already Rs 7 lakh crores have been invested till date while some multinational companies are also going to establish industries in the State. He said as part of the initiative to provide 20 lakh jobs to unemployed youth, the coalition government headed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is introducing ‘Quantum Valley Technology’ (QVT), a highly sophisticated technology compared to IT and software.

Parthasarathi has asserted that Polavaram Project will be completed by December 2027. Polavaram-Banakacharla interlinking works with Rs 80,000 crore with the aim of providing water for drought-prone Rayalaseema districts are under progress, he informed. Amaravathi Capital works are under progress with warfoot manner despite State is facing serious financial crisis. Describing the State government’s prestigious P-4 programme as a revolutionary one, the Minister urged philanthropists to come forward to extend support to the government for uplifting the living standards of the poor in the State. He appealed youth and students to become partners as the Andhra Pradesh will occupy number one place by 2047 as part of Viksith Bharath.

Earlier, Minister Parthasarathi has participated in a programme organised by Yadava Employees and Professional Association (YEPA) at Kondayapalem in the city and presented Pratibha Puraskaram (talent awards) to meritorious 10th class students.

The Minister exhorted students to cultivate discipline and positive thinking, emphasizing that these qualities are key to achieving goals, securing a bright future, and reaching greater heights. He lauded Yadava Association for its commendable initiative in encouraging talented students, especially those from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

He encouraged youth to consider careers in industrial sector, taking inspiration from Chukka Kondiah, a renowned guide and expert in the field.

TDP Rajya Sabha member Beeda Masthan Rao and others were present.