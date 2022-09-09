AP witnesses moderate to heavy rain, projects overflow

Vijayawada: Following low pressure area over West central and north west Bay of Bengal, several parts of the state received moderate and heavy rain fall on Friday. The rainfall is likely to be continued for another 36 hours, according IMD forecasts. Meanwhile, with the heavy inflows and increasing water level in Krishna river, officials are releasing water from several projects which is posing a threat to people on downstream areas.

The Konaseema district received highest rainfall of 28.8 mm followed by West Godavari 26.9 mm, Srikakulam 19.5 mm and Vizianagaram district received 16.9 mm rainfall. The lowest rainfall was reported in Kurnool, Kadapa, Anantapur and Kadapa districts.

As per the reports received by 3 pm on Friday, the flood water level at Srisailam reservoir stands at 885 feet and inflows stand at 4,45,368 cusecs and outflow at 4,53,525 cusecs. The water level at Nagarjnsagar was at 590 feet with inflow of 3,94,443 cusecs and outflow of 3,93,875 cusecs, at Pulichintala the water level stands at 175 feet, with an inflow of 3,99,404 cusecs and outflow of 4,24,192 cusecs.

Level at Prakasam barrage in Vijayawada is at 57.05 feet with an inflow of 4,23,579 cusecs and outflow of 4,23,579 cusecs. With release of floodwater, officials alerted the people of Krishna downstream to be more alert. The officials lifted all the 70 gates of Prakasam barrange and issued first flood warning to the people downstream.

As per the latest information, water level at in Godavari river at 5 pm stands at 24.50 ft at Bhadrachalam and the inflow at Dowleswaram barrage was 3,00,109 cusecs and outflows 3,00,109 cusecs. The flood inflows are rising. The current water level in Tungabhadara river stands at 102.616 tmc ft. In Penna river, present water level at Gandikota reservoir stands at 25.53 tmc ft, Mylavaram in Kadapa stands at 5.14 tmc ft and at Somasila 71.83 tmc ft with inflow of 50,400 cusecs.

Krishna district collector P Ranjit Basha alerted the officials, including village revenue officers and village secretariat staff in downstream areas to be alert as first flood warning has been issued as Krishna river is receiving heavy floodwater and around 4 lakh cusecs of floodwater was released from Prakasam barrage.