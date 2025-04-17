APATA submits proposals to ramp up infra at airports

Visakhapatnam: Apart from upgradation of infrastructure and warehousing for air cargo, the need for intervention of revival of flights, introduction of Udan Yatri Café and Udan Cargo flight was flagged off by Andhra Pradesh Air Travelers Association (APATA) team.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, APATA representatives, including K Kumar Raja,

O Naresh Kumar and DS Varma, expressed optimistic growth in store for Andhra Pradesh.

With Visakhapatnam being 10th richest city in India with a GDP of Rs 43.5 billion and the IT and industrial hub of Andhra Pradesh, APATA representatives brought forth a bundle of proposals to the notice of Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu.

Also, the need for direct flights to Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Coimbatore and other cities was emphasised. Dedicated cargo flight needs to be operated to different parts of the globe since it is essential for pharmaceutical and other industries located in Pydibheemavaram of Srikakulam district and Parawada Pharma City of Anakapalli district, they mentioned.

As part of other proposals, upgradation of infrastructure and warehousing for air cargo including high value perishable horticulture produce in AP airports was brought to the fore.

In a move to give a major boost to the air cargo industry, the government of India proposed to facilitate upgradation of infrastructure and warehousing facilities for handling air cargo in the Union budget 2025. During the post budget interaction with the Finance Minister, the APATA expressed the need for establishing multi-temperature air cargo facilities in all airports of AP to promote exports of perishable pharma and sea products. Responding to it, the FM sought details of the requirements for AP so that a suitable action plan can be initiated. Keeping AP’s potential growth in view, the APATA representatives requested to draw up a DPR for Vijayawada, Rajamahendravaram and Tirupati airports to facilitate upgradation of infrastructure and warehousing for air cargo including high value perishable horticulture produce.

In addition, setting up of Udan Yatri Café in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Rajamahendravaram and Tirupati airports to offer budget-friendly refreshment options to air travellers, operation of Udan cargo flights for multi-temperature air cargo facility to promote exports of perishable horticulture produce, pharma produces, sea food and textiles, setting up of an Aviation University near Bhogapuram, production of sustainable aviation fuel for a green alternative were emphasised. As there is a large scope for rapid growth of air travellers and cargo movement in future, the APATA brought a bunch of proposals to the notice of the Union Aviation Minister.

In connection with the coastal corridor road, they mentioned that a dozen flyovers and master plan roads in Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam are going to be completed to ensure smooth flow of traffic much before the Bhogapuram Airport becomes operational.