APCC slams coalition govt over schools’ closure

Vijayawada: Narapareddy Kiran Kumar Reddy, official spokesperson for the Congress Party, on Friday strongly condemned the ruling coalition government’s policies regarding education, particularly the closure of schools and the proposed changes to the medium of instruction.

Reddy highlighted a stark contrast between past and present educational policies. “Under the Congress government, during the tenure of late YS Rajasekhara Reddy, thousands of primary schools were established in undivided Andhra Pradesh to ensure every poor child had access to education as part of the Right to Free and Compulsory Education Act,” he stated. “Today, the coalition government is closing thousands of schools.”

He expressed concern that the bifurcation of primary schools into ‘Basic Primary Schools’ and ‘Model Primary Schools’ is an attempt by the coalition government to deprive poor students of education. He further warned, “Out of approximately 33,000 primary schools in the state, only 7,000 to 8,000 are being designated as Model Primary Schools. The remaining Basic Primary Schools are at risk of closing in the coming days.”

Reddy criticised the government’s decision to convert all schools into single-medium English schools, completely eliminating Telugu medium education, which he termed “atrocious.”

He condemned the previous YSRCP government for allegedly selling medical seats under the NRI quota in newly-established government medical colleges. He also slammed the current coalition government’s reported plans to hand over medical colleges to private entities.

He also pointed out the failure to pay wages to MGNREGS workers for several months, despite the scheme which was introduced by the Congress Party specified payment within 15 days. “Under the leadership of State party president Sharmila, all Congress Party cadres will question all anti-people actions of the coalition government on behalf of the public and in matters concerning public issues,” Reddy concluded.