Apco employees to get 2022 PRC benefits

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Handlooms Weavers Cooperative Society (Apco) has announced the implementation of the 2022 Pay Revision Commission (PRC) for its employees. This decision, expected to benefit permanent staff, was a key outcome of the governing body meeting held on Wednesday at the Apco central office. The meeting, chaired by R P Sisodia, special chief secretary, handlooms and textiles department, saw thorough discussions on various issues concerning handloom workers and the cooperative’s growth. “Despite the financial challenges faced by Apco, the institution is focused on developing a comprehensive action plan for its growth while addressing employee aspirations,” said Sisodia. He confirmed that revised salaries would be given to employees starting now. Further enhancing employee benefits, the board also approved a proposal allowing staff to monetise 15 days of earned leave annually.

Apco managing director Vishwam Manoharan said that the board endorsed several strategic decisions for the institution’s progress. Among these, an action plan will be formulated based on a comprehensive report by the Indian Institute of Management, which conducted a study on Apco’s operations.

In a bid to boost sales and reach, Manoharan announced plans to modernise Apco’s website to promote global sales. He also stated that products from both Apco and Lepakshi (another state-run handicrafts emporium) would be made available in each other’s showrooms, an initiative welcomed by the board. Additionally, it was resolved to release pending dues to cooperative societies.

G Rekha Rani, commissioner for handlooms and textiles, reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring better wages for handloom workers.

NABARD AGM Milind Chousalkar, Apcob CGM Narra Venkat Ratnam, NCDC regional director Goswami, and industries department deputy secretary Neetla Veera Vijaya Kumari (who joined online) and others took part in the meeting.