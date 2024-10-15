APEPDCL sets up control rooms

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) CMD Prudhvi Tej Immadi alerted officials across 11 districts that fall under the jurisdiction of the company to be prepared to face any contingency in the wake of heavy rains predicted in the next few days.

Keeping the cyclone weather in view, APEPDCL made advance arrangements in Konaseema, Kakinada, Eluru, East and West Godavari districts along with Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli and Alluri Sitarama Raju districts in North Andhra.

The SEs and EEs have been directed to ensure that there is no power interruption in these areas and to make necessary machinery, equipment and personnel available to tackle any emergency situation.

Also, APEPDCL has set up control rooms for information related to power outages. Due to heavy rains, people are advised to be cautious regarding electric wires, electric poles and tree branches across the power lines.

They are requested to dial toll-free number 1912 or control room numbers in the corporate office to share any information. Visakhapatnam corporate office – 8331018762; Srikakulam -9490612633; Vizianagaram -9490610102; Parvathipuram Manyam -8332046778; Visakhapatnam -7382249881; Anakapalli -9490610022; Alluri Sitaramaraju-9490610026; Konaseema -9440904477; Kakinada -9493178718; Eluru -9440902926; East Godavari -7382299960; West Godavari -9490610143.