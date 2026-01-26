APERC for multi-pronged approach to accelerate energy efficiency

Vijayawada: Emphasising the urgent need to curb greenhouse gas emissions and address air pollution, the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) has called for a multi-pronged, consumer-centric approach to climate action through sustainable energy efficiency practices, involving both public and private sectors and all sections of society.

APERC chairman PVR Reddy stated that energy efficiency is no longer merely an operational option but a development imperative that delivers long-term ecological, economic and social benefits while safeguarding the interests of future generations. As part of the national initiative promoting pro-environmental lifestyles, the Chairman, along with the CMDs of State DISCOMs—P. Pulla Reddy, L. Shiva Shanker and Prudvitej—released a Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) poster in Vijayawada. The poster, developed by the media and communication wing of the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) and Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), highlights the role of individual and institutional actions in environmental protection.

The chairman appreciated the efforts of central agencies such as BEE, EESL, the Ministry of Power and the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, along with State institutions including APTRANSCO, APGENCO, DISCOMs, APSECM and APSEEDCO, for positioning Andhra Pradesh as a national leader in energy efficiency. He noted that strong Centre-State coordination, supported by departments like Energy, MA&UD, PR&RD, Housing and Tourism, has strengthened the State’s energy transition.

APERC outlined regulatory initiatives to mainstream demand-side management (DSM) in ARR and tariff proceedings, promote energy-efficient technologies, manage peak loads and strengthen demand response.

The programme was attended by Additional Secretary (Energy) Kishore Kumar, D. Ramanaiah Shetty, Joint Director, and P. Krishna, Secretary, APERC.

