APNG & GOs assn leader takes charge as GSTO at Palasa

APNG&GO Association state general secretary Chowdari Purusottama Naidu being felicitated by department officials, staff and association leaders at Palasa on Saturday

Andhra Pradesh Non-Gazetted and Gazetted Employees and Officers Association (APNG&GO) state general secretary Chowdari Purusottama Naidu took charge as Goods and Services Tax Officer

Srikakulam: Andhra Pradesh Non-Gazetted and Gazetted Employees and Officers Association (APNG&GO) state general secretary Chowdari Purusottama Naidu took charge as Goods and Services Tax Officer (GSTO) for Palasa circle in the district on Saturday.

He served as the leader of the APNG&GO Association for the last several years and strived to better the condition of employees. After he took charge as GSTO, the department officials, staff, association leaders accorded a grand welcome and felicitated him as a gesture of gratitude for his services to them.

APNG&GO Association district president H Sairam, Palasa division president B Gopal, department officials and staff R Venu Gopal, Ch Srinivasa Rao, B Kama Raju, B Mohan Rao, P Srinivasa Rao, B Upendra Rao and others attended. Speaking on the occasion, Purusottama Naidu said that he joined the service at Palasa circle and again transferred on promotion to here as an officer which is memorable for him.

