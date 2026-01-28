APNGGO Assn chief Vidyasagar elected AISEF national V-P

Vijayawada: Alaparthi Vidyasagar, Andhra Pradesh Non-Gazetted and Gazetted Officers’ (APNGGO) Association state president, has been unanimously elected as the national vice-president of the All India State Government Employees Federation (AISEF) during its 18th National Conference held in Shirdi, Maharashtra, from January 23 to 26. D V Ramana, Rajyalakshmi and Shanti from APNGGO were also elected as national executive committee members.

The elections took place in the presence of thousands of delegates representing employee unions from 29 states across the country. The newly elected national executive team was announced at the conclusion of the conference, officially confirming Vidyasagar’s appointment. Representing nearly 80 lakh state government employees nationwide, the position is highly significant, and union leaders in Andhra Pradesh have welcomed this achievement.

Speaking after the election, Vidyasagar said he considers it an honour to represent Andhra Pradesh employees at the national level. He pledged to highlight issues such as the revival of Old Pension Scheme (OPS), regularisation of contract employees, women’s rights and safety, wage revisions, and the impact of the central government’s labour codes.