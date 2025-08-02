  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Apollo University, Chittoor gets ISO certification

Apollo University, Chittoor gets ISO certification
x
Highlights

Chittoor: The Apollo University, Chittoor has been awarded the ISO 21001:2018 certification, a global recognition for excellence in implementing...

Chittoor: The Apollo University, Chittoor has been awarded the ISO 21001:2018 certification, a global recognition for excellence in implementing educational organisation management systems. This certification has also been granted to Apollo College of Nursing campuses in Chittoor and Chennai, further underscoring the group’s commitment to maintaining high academic standards.

To mark this milestone, a certificate handover ceremony was held on Friday at the campus. M Mahesh Malpathak, Director, BSI India, presented the ISO 21001:2018 certificates to Prof M Potharaju, Registrar of The Apollo University, Dr T Jayanthi, Principal of Apollo College of Nursing, and Dr Sathyashakthi, Principal of Apollo College of Nursing, Chennai.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor of Apollo University Dr H Vinod Bhat said that this recognition reflects their steadfast commitment to delivering quality education through globally benchmarked academic standards. CEO of Apollo Knowledge V Sivarama Krishnan was present virtually.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick