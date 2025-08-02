Apollo University, Chittoor gets ISO certification

Chittoor: The Apollo University, Chittoor has been awarded the ISO 21001:2018 certification, a global recognition for excellence in implementing educational organisation management systems. This certification has also been granted to Apollo College of Nursing campuses in Chittoor and Chennai, further underscoring the group’s commitment to maintaining high academic standards.

To mark this milestone, a certificate handover ceremony was held on Friday at the campus. M Mahesh Malpathak, Director, BSI India, presented the ISO 21001:2018 certificates to Prof M Potharaju, Registrar of The Apollo University, Dr T Jayanthi, Principal of Apollo College of Nursing, and Dr Sathyashakthi, Principal of Apollo College of Nursing, Chennai.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor of Apollo University Dr H Vinod Bhat said that this recognition reflects their steadfast commitment to delivering quality education through globally benchmarked academic standards. CEO of Apollo Knowledge V Sivarama Krishnan was present virtually.