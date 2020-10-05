Appoint volunteer for each ration shop, JC Venkata Ramana Reddy tells officials

Eluru: Joint Collector (Revenue) K Venkata Ramana Reddy has directed officials to appoint a volunteer for each ration shop.



He convened a meeting with Tahsildars and RDOs and reviewed court cases, civil supplies, housing and other issues. Speaking on the occasion, he said the role of Tahsildars is crucial in delivering the fruits of welfare schemes to people. The measures to be taken to deliver the goods should be monitored from time to time. Issue of rice cards, e-receipts, distribution of cards is a continuous process. The Tahsildars should keep ready records for resolving court cases. They should also prepare layouts for the distribution of house sites. He requested them to take initiative to keep the district ahead of others in execution of government welfare schemes.