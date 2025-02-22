APPSC denies speculations on Group-2 mains exam, says exams will be held as per schedule

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has officially confirmed that the Group-2 Mains examinations will proceed as scheduled on Sunday, February 23. In a statement released by the commission, it was emphasized that Paper-1 will take place from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM, followed by Paper-2 from 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM.

Candidates are advised to arrive at their examination centers at least 15 minutes early to ensure a smooth check-in process. In light of recent false information circulating on social media regarding a purported postponement of the exams, the APPSC urged candidates not to heed such misleading claims.

The commission’s clarification aims to alleviate any confusion among candidates as they prepare for this crucial examination.