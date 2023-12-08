APPSC releases Group 1 notification, applications from January 1

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the Group-1 notification, which includes 81 available positions. These positions cover various administrative and law enforcement roles within the government. The candidates can submit their application for these positions from January 1 and January 21.

The preliminary examination for the Group-1 positions is scheduled to take place on March 17.

Among the available positions, there are 9 vacancies for the role of Deputy Collector and 26 vacancies for the position of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) which are crucial in maintaining the law and order within the state and ensuring effective governance.

Earlier, the APPSC has released notification for Group 2 on Thursday. The latest notifications provide an opportunity for individuals seeking government jobs in Andhra Pradesh.