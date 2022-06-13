APREIS issues notification for admissions into class 6, 7 and 8 in Gurukula schools

The APREIS has issued notification on Sunday (June 12) for admissions into Classes 6, 7 and 8 in Andhra Pradesh Gurukul Vidyalayas for the 2022-23 academic year. Secretary of State R Narasimha Rao said admissions would be made through lottery system. He revealed that vacant seats in classes 6, 7 and 8 in 12 general and 11 minority gurukula schools across the state will be allotted to students through the Automated Random Selection (Lottery) system.



Interested students can apply online from June 15 to 30 with a registration fee of Rs.50 is payable. The lower class students are eligible to apply for the respective classes in any of the government recognised schools.

The annual income of parents of candidates who are willing to apply should not exceed Rs. 1 lakh per annum. The full details can be checked on the official website aprs.apcfss.in.