Just In
APSA offers tech support to State govt
Guntur : The Andhra Pradesh Social Workers Association (APSA) offered technical support to the State government in formulating an appropriate action plan for the ‘One Health’ approach, an initiative highlighted by the World Health Organisation and the Union government.
The APSA members including Prof Saraswati Raju Iyer, Dr Manikanth, Dr Mahendranath, Dhananjayudu and others met Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav in Amaravati on Saturday.
They discussed the ‘One Health’ approach that aims to develop a robust action plan to protect public health, the environment, wildlife, and domestic animals, while also preventing future pandemics like Covid-19 in the State and presented a detailed proposal to the government.
Responding to the proposal, Minister Satya Kumar Yadav welcomed the collaboration with organisations like APSA for the State’s development. He emphasised that the ‘One Health’ approach would significantly contribute to achieving sustainable development goals and realising the vision of a developed India, the Viksit Bharat.