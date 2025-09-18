Live
- Rupee rises 25ps to 87.84/$
- KIMS launches multi-specialty facility in B’luru
- Centre notifies CGST rates from Sept 22
- Lupin gets USFDA nod to market generic cancer drug
- Blue Cloud Softech inks pact to acquire 3P vision
- Heavy Rainfall Warning for Telangana
- SBI divests 13.18% stake in Yes Bank for Rs 8,889 cr
- Goyal to visit UAE today to discuss bilateral trade
- India’s exports likely to go up by 6% this year: Piyush Goyal
- EU Unveils Fresh Strategic Roadmap With India, Focus On Trade, Technology, And Defence
APSCHE appoints Prof Usha as RCET convener
Tirupati: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has appointed Prof R Usha, Department of Biotechnology in Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV), Tirupati, as convener for RCET-2024 (Research Common Entrance Test) committee. Prof N John Sushma from the same department has been designated as co-convener.
The RCET will serve as Common Entrance Test for admission into PhD programmes across multiple disciplines. The examination will be conducted online through an APSCHE-identified agency.
Prof Usha will oversee all test functions, budgetary requirements, and ensure compliance with government protocols. She will coordinate with the Entrance Test Committee and submit detailed test manuals and correspondence as required.