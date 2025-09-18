APSCHE appoints Prof Usha as RCET convener

Tirupati: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has appointed Prof R Usha, Department of Biotechnology in Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV), Tirupati, as convener for RCET-2024 (Research Common Entrance Test) committee. Prof N John Sushma from the same department has been designated as co-convener.

The RCET will serve as Common Entrance Test for admission into PhD programmes across multiple disciplines. The examination will be conducted online through an APSCHE-identified agency.

Prof Usha will oversee all test functions, budgetary requirements, and ensure compliance with government protocols. She will coordinate with the Entrance Test Committee and submit detailed test manuals and correspondence as required.