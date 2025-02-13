APSCHE to announce common entrance exam schedule for 2025-26

The Higher Education Council of Andhra Pradesh is set to unveil the schedule for common entrance examinations aimed at admissions to various courses in state universities for the academic year 2025-26 on Thursday, February 13. The announcement follows a meeting with the convenors of these entrance exams, during which the dates and the timeline for application submissions were discussed.

Recently, the Council initiated a tender process to select a software company for managing applications and conducting the examinations, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) being chosen as the lowest bidder (L-1). This selection marks a significant step forward in finalising the arrangements for the upcoming examinations.

In contrast, the Higher Education Council in neighbouring Telangana has already published the dates for its common entrance examinations. This includes the Telangana ECET on May 12, EDSET on June 1, LASET and PGLSET on June 6, ICET on June 8 and 9, and PGECET scheduled from June 16 to 19.

Once the schedule is released in Andhra Pradesh, the Higher Education Council will progress with further preparations for the respective exams.