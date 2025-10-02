APSDMA issues heavy rain alert amid low pressure area

Heavy rains are currently battering the state of Andhra Pradesh, particularly affecting districts in North Andhra due to a depression over the Bay of Bengal. The AP State Disaster Management Organisation has reported that the severe depression is situated approximately 300 km from Visakhapatnam and is expected to make landfall between Gopalpur and Paradeep later tonight.

Consequently, several areas in the North Coast district are experiencing significant rainfall, with forecasts indicating that the South Coast districts may also be impacted by intense showers.

The impact of the rain has already been felt in Visakhapatnam, where strong winds and torrential downpours have resulted in widespread power outages. Many areas have reported fallen trees and uprooted hoardings, while roads have been submerged and low-lying regions are overflowing with water. Residents in numerous colonies are struggling with severe waterlogging, creating considerable challenges for local communities.

Local officials have been alerted and have commenced relief operations. In case of emergencies, residents are advised to contact the Visakhapatnam Collectorate Control Room at 0891 2590 100 or 0891 2590 102. Authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant in light of the adverse weather conditions.