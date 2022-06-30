APSPDCL CMD clarifies on Sathya Sai district accident, says due to squirrel

APSPDCL CMD Haranathrao revealed the details of the incident in which five persons were burnt alive when high tension wires broke on an auto going with labourers at Chillakondayyapalli in Tadimarri zone of Sathyasai district in Andhra Pradesh. He said the squirrel jumped from the electric wire to the iron clamp on the pole. He explained that due to a short circuit and earth during the squirrel scurry, the wires were severed and at the same time, high tension electric wires fell on the car.



He said that the families of the deceased in the incident will be provided Rs. 5 lakhs and Rs. 2 lakh for the injured. The CMD directed the Anantapur Circle Superintendent Engineer to conduct a full investigation into the incident.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed shock over the tragic accident in Sri Sathya Sai district. He was on a visit to Paris and inquired about the details of the accident through the CMO.

On Thursday morning, an auto carrying labourers at Chillakondayyapalli of Tadimarri mandal came in contact with high tension power wires leaving five female workers killed in the incident. Expressing shock over the incident, CM Jagan directed the authorities to provide compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the families of the deceased on behalf of the government.