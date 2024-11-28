APSPDCL gearing up to promote solar panels

Nellore : As part of the efforts to promote Green Energy Revolution (GER) system following the directions of the government, the Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution (APSPDCL) Nellore district gearing up efforts for installation of solar power panels by replacing old power connections.

It may be recalled that during the recent ZP meeting, Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy stressed the need to promote GER concept by involving public representatives to motivate public in their respective areas all over the district.

As part of this initiative, the government has kept a target of installing 10,000 PPAs in Nellore district. According to sources, already there are 1,000 connections, while another 1,500 applications are pending with the administration.

Under this innovative concept a solar power panel will be installed on the rooftop of house or commercial establishment, which will directly draw power from sun and provides electricity for all kinds of needs. This GER system not only helps consumers by cutting their power bills, also fetches income as the customers can sell the remaining power to the government, after fulfilling their needs.

According to official sources, there are 12 lakh domestic, 2.52 lakh agriculture, 1.3 lakh shops and 8,700 industrial connections existing in the district. About one crore units of power per day is being utilised for various needs.

When The Hans India contacted, APSPDCL Superintendent V Vijayan said installation of solar power panels will be more beneficial to people and solar power will be of high quality when compared to that produced through general power system. Besides, this will prevent deaths due to electrocution.

The APSPDCL Superintendent explained that the cost of one SSP is Rs 70,000 and the government will provide a subsidy of Rs 30,000. Hence, consumers spending Rs 40,000 at one time is comparatively cheaper than the cost of electrification and also per unit cost in general power connections.