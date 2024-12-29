APSRTC Announces 1000 Special Bus Services from Vizag for Sankranti

In a bid to ease the travel rush during the Sankranti festival, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APS RTC) has announced the deployment of 1,000 special buses from Visakhapatnam (Visakha) starting this Sunday. This initiative aims to accommodate the influx of passengers traveling to distant areas as well as those returning to their hometowns.

Of the 1,000 special buses, 200 will operate on longer routes while 800 will serve the Vijayanagar zonal area. Buses will connect Visakhapatnam to key destinations including Gurud, Amravathi, and several deluxe services such as Night Rider and Cruise options.

Sankranti holds significant cultural importance in the Telugu states, prompting many residents living across India, particularly those from Andhra Pradesh, to return to their native places for the festive celebrations. The APS RTC is aware of the increased demand for transportation during this period, recognizing that many individuals, including those working in Hyderabad, travel to rural villages.

To accommodate the anticipated rise in passenger numbers, APS RTC is making every effort to ensure adequate bus services. Following its announcement on Saturday, the corporation plans to run a total of 2,400 special buses from Hyderabad to various locations across Andhra Pradesh. These services will operate between January 9 and January 13 without any additional charges for passengers.

In addition, the Telangana state government has also announced its plan to deploy 3,000 special buses to facilitate travel to Andhra Pradesh, further easing the congestion during the festive season. Special services are expected to commence from the third week of January 2025.

With the concerted efforts of APS RTC and the Telangana government, travelers can look forward to a smoother journey home for the Sankranti festivities.