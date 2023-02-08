APSRTC introduces a special package for Srisailam darshans during Maha Shivaratri

APSRTC has introduced a special package for devotees going to Srisailam temple on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri and made 1,075 darshan tickets available daily. The RTC, which is offering a special package for Tirumala Darshan has decided to introduce a package for Srisailam devotees from the 9th of this month.



The Endowments Department has made an agreement with the APSRTC to provide touch, quick, and super quick darshan tickets with 275 Rs.500 touch darshan tickets, 300 Rs.300 super quick darshan tickets and 500 Rs.150 quick darshan tickets have been made available.

Devotees can book these darshan tickets along with travel tickets to Srisailam through the RTC website. An opportunity has also been provided to book these tickets in 95 RTC buses operating from various places to Srisailam.

APSRTC MD CH. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said in a statement on Tuesday that this package has been introduced in collaboration with the Endowments Department to make it convenient for the devotees going to Srisailam.