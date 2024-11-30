APSSDC conducts workshop for empowerment of nurses

Tadepalli: Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) in association with Andhra Pradesh Nursing and Midwives Council (APNMC) conducted an international workshop at its head office here on Friday with the theme ‘Transforming Talent: International Skill Development for Global Careers’.

MD and CEO of APSSDC G Ganesh Kumar addressing the workshop said that it will equip the attendees to excel in a diverse environment and will be a pathway for initiatives to be done to upskill nursing professionals for international training and placements.

The principals and deans of nursing colleges across the State and international representatives including National Skill Development Corporation of India, 2com, personnel of Cura and SM Care participated in the workshop sharing their thoughts and inputs regarding overseas opportunities for the nurses.

The participants were engaged in interactive sessions covering topics such as cross-cultural communication through language proficiency, digital proficiency and emerging job trends.

V Krishna Javaji, renowned entrepreneur in Germany, explained about the placement opportunities in Germany and Austria. He also emphasised the immediate need of introducing German language in the last semesters of Nursing to grab the tremendous opportunities in Germany.

Registrar of APNMC Prof K Sushila emphasised the benefits from in-depth workshops led by experienced facilitators, networking opportunities with international industry experts and resources for ongoing skill enhancement.

Protector of emigrants (POE) from Union Ministry of External Affairs Krishna Kumar explained the visa processing and emigration clearance.

APSSDC was represented by Executive Director Manohar, General Manager G Kishore Kumar, State nursing skill development officer Rehana Khan, associate manager M Vinay Bhushan, associate manager K Chaitanya and HR manager M Satish Babu.