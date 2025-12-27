Three young men killed in an accident in Eluru District

Three young men tragically lost their lives in a horrific road accident at the Surappagudem flyover in Bhimadole mandal, Eluru district. The deceased, who were identified as residents of the Dwaraka Tirumala area, were riding a motorcycle when they reportedly lost control, potentially due to excessive speed or other factors.

The police were notified by local residents, prompting a swift response from the Bhimadole police, who arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident. All three individuals succumbed to severe injuries sustained during the crash.

As authorities work to gather further details about the victims—including their names and ages—local residents have expressed growing concern over the frequency of accidents in this area. An official investigation to ascertain the cause of the accident is currently underway.