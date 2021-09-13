APSSDC imparts skill training to 1.7 lakh youth

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) has trained nearly 1.7 lakh youth to cater to the needs of various companies, according to a communiqué from the Information and Public Relations department.

The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Institute has launched the massive training programme under the name of Industry-Based Skill Training and Employment with the aim to create 75 per cent jobs for the local youth in the industries. The idea of the State government is to reduce the unemployment rate by giving training to the youth where the industries are located.

As part of this programme, the APSSDC has partnered with Sri City cluster, Pharma cluster, solar sector and textiles cluster. To date, more than 6,544 people have been trained and employed under the programme. Another 40 industries are also ready to participate in the event. The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) also commended APSSDC for implementing this type of skill training programme.

Apart from this, skill training programmes are being implemented for unemployed youth in the State under the Prime Minister's Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) funded by the Central government. AP is ranked second among the States that have created the most jobs nationally. Along with APSDC, a leading French company Dassault Systems has jointly launched the Mother Hub 3D Experience Center at Nagarjuna University to train in the 3D segment. So far 66,670 people have been trained in Aerospace, Automotive sector and Shipbuilding through Design Manufacturing and Analysis in 63 engineering colleges under JNTU Anantapur, Andhra University and SV University. Of these, 3,982 got jobs in various multinational companies and 380 people have applied for a variety of patents.

In all, 535 people were selected for the Scoops Index publications while 560 students created innovative projects. Andhra University, JNTU Engineering Kakinada, KL University, Vijayawada, and Triple IT Kurnool have been selected for the Samsung-APSSDC project.