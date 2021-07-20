APSSDC joins hands with Google for training of faculty on android

Tadepalli: Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) in collaboration with Google launched "Google Android App Development using Kotlin" programme for the faculty across all the engineering colleges in the State.

About 145 faculty members from various engineering colleges attended the virtual orientation program on Tuesday.

Advisor to the Government, Skill Development, Challa Madhusudan Reddy addressing the meeting said that he was happy to see Google collaborating with APSSDC and training the faculties. As the android is the most booming technology, students should learn from their trained faculties and gain a good number of jobs in the industry".

Executive Director Dr Koti Reddy said that Google courses have huge demand in building android applications and also a huge job market.

Dr Ravi K Gujjula, chief general manager - technical, addressing the gathering said that the APSSDC and Google have been collaborating in various programmes for the past many years. APSSDC is also collaborating with many MNCs and introducing skill training to the youth. Google Developer Relations Programme Manager Karthik, Training Program Manager at Google Lalith Singh Manral, Google developer experts for android Himansu Singh and Niharika Arora participated in the expert talk hosted by community manager at Google Harsh Dattani.