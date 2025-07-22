Live
APSSDC, OMCAP open overseas placements for AP youth
- Initiative has been launched jointly with Eurasia Staffing Solutions to place skilled Mechanical Design Engineers, Factory Mechanics, and Factory Electricians from AP in Europe (Bulgaria and Albania)
- Eligible male candidates under 45 with relevant BE/B.Tech, ITI, or Diploma qualifications can apply for two-year contracts offering a Rs 1.5 lakh monthly salary
Tadepalli: The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) and the Overseas Manpower Company of Andhra Pradesh (OMCAP), in collaboration with Eurasia Staffing Solutions (https://eurasiastaffing.com/), announced here on Monday a new international job placement initiative aimed at providing skilled Mechanical Design Engineers, Factory Mechanics, and Factory Electricians from Andhra Pradesh with employment opportunities in Europe.
Executive director of APSSDC D Manohar said in a statement that male candidates aged under 45 years, who hold a BE/B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering or ITI/Diploma in Mechanical/Electrical, are eligible to apply. Selected candidates will be offered a two-year employment contract in Europe (Bulgaria and Albania). The employer will cover food, transport, medical facilities, and shared accommodation. Interested candidates must submit a valid passport, BE/B.Tech & Diploma/ITI certificates, and work experience certificate. the candidates have to pay a recruitment fee of Rs 2 lakh to cover visa charges and flight charges.
He said that the BE/B Tech graduates would be recruited as mechanical design engineer and paid a salary of Rs 1.5 lakh per month. The diploma/ITI holders would be recruited as factory mechanic or factory electrician with a salary of Rs. 1.5 lakh per month.
Candidates can register online at https://naipunyam.ap.gov.in, email: [email protected], or contact the helpline: +91-9988853335 for further information. The last date to apply is July 23.