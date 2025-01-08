APSSDC signs MoUs with Suzlon, Swaniti for green skill development

Tadepalli: Suzlon Group and Swatini Initiative on Tuesday signed the Memoranda of Understanding with the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) to launch the largest green skill development programme to enhance green jobs and bridge the employability gap in the renewable sector in India.

The Suzlon Group aims at creating a future-ready workforce by increasing green job opportunities and addressing the skill gap in renewable energy. Over the next four years, the programme will offer training to 12,000 youth, including at least 3,000 women, in specialised areas of wind power manufacturing, such as Electrical, Mechanical, Blade Technology, Material Management, Operations and Maintenance, and Land and Liasoning.

Minister for human resources Nara Lokesh, who was present, said that the goal is to create two million local jobs in the next five years. CEO of Suzlon JP Chalasani and chief human resource officer Rajendra Mehta also spoke.

In another similar development, the APSSDC entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Swaniti Initiative for developing green skilling in the state in the presence of minister for education Lokesh.

The Swaniti Initiative, a leading social organisation, will take steps to not only improve the public services in the state but also formulate necessary policies for uplifting the downtrodden sections of society.

The organisation which has vast experience in research, data and discharging public services will make every effort to bring in radical changes in the lives of those downtrodden sections of society.

Trustee of Swaniti Initiative Uma Bhattacharya, state consultant Siva Prasad, secretary of school education and skill development Kona Sasidhar, managing director Ganesh Kumar and executive director of APSSDC Dinesh Kumar and others were present.

As per the agreement entered into on Tuesday, the Swaniti Initiative will prepare a draft on the strategy in the coming four months for developing skills in the renewable energy sector and also formulate plans for its implementation.

The Swaniti Initiative will take up programmes of conducting survey in Anantapur, Chittoor, Kadapa, Kurnool and Nellore districts for creating employment in green energy.