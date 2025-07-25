APTS set to intensify fight against cybercrime in state

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Technology Services (APTS) is implementing new technologies and initiatives to aggressively combat the surge in cybercrime across the state. Mannava Mohana Krishna, chairman of APTS, announced the organization’s commitment to protecting citizens from cyber fraudsters.

APTS will conduct state-wide awareness programs on cyber fraud and the necessary precautions. Chairman Mohana Krishna emphasized APTS’s crucial role in providing 24/7 IT infrastructure surveillance and early warnings. The public will be educated on how cybercriminals operate and how to file complaints. The Chairman also highlighted the significant opportunities in the IT sector for those with cybersecurity training, noting the global increase in cybercrime and the critical need for technological solutions.

Recently, APTS organised a state-level Cybersecurity Hackathon (HACKATHON 2025). Thirty selected individuals received six months of intensive cybersecurity training with a monthly stipend of Rs 10,000, and have now completed their internships and received certificates. Mohana Krishna detailed various cybercriminal activities, including data theft, misleading individuals through betting apps, and financially damaging businesses through cyber attacks.

To amplify public awareness, APTS is leveraging various media platforms, including collaborations with film personalities. Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Education Minister Nara Lokesh have issued directives for stringent action against cyber fraud.

Mohana Krishna elaborated on the legal framework, noting the Central Government’s 2013 cybersecurity law and Andhra Pradesh’s 2017 Cyber Security Policy, for which APTS is the nodal agency. The State government also established the AP Cyber Security Operational Center (APCSOC) in 2018, which continuously monitors government departments for cyber threats.

APTS plans to expand its cybersecurity audit services to the private sector and other states, aiming to significantly boost revenue for Andhra Pradesh. Chairman Mannava Mohana Krishna concluded, ”APTS is committed to leading the youth towards building a secure digital future for Andhra Pradesh.”