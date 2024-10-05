APUFIDC to focus on urban infrastructure

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APUFIDC) would focus on providing infrastructure facilities in the urban areas across the State, said chairman of APUFIDC Peela Govinda Satyanarayana after taking charge as the chairman in the office of APUFIDC here on Friday.

Addressing the media, Govinda Satyanarayana said that the APUFIDC would focus on developing drinking water facilities, sanitation and parks development by mobilising funds from the Central and State governments.

These funds would be disbursed to the municipalities and municipal corporations through various urban development schemes including Amrut scheme, urban water supply and other infrastructure programmes.

The chairman said that he would strive to get the development works completed on time after providing funds from the Central and State governments and other agencies.

The Chief Minister is determined to provide tap water connection to each and every house across the State and the APUFIDC would focus on providing protected water supply to all citizens.

Managing director of APUFIDC Harinarayana, Gajuwaka MLA and TDP State president Palla Srinivasa Rao, Anakapalli MP C M Ramesh, Housing Chairman Battula Tatayya Chowdary, MLA Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy and others were present.