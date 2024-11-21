Are strict laws needed to ensure MLAs attend Assembly sessions?

Former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his 10 YSRCP MLAs had boycotted the Assembly as the Speaker has refused to give the status of LoP to Jagan as they do not have the required strength in Assembly. The decision of YSRCP not to attend the Assembly has come in for sharp criticism from the TDP and alliance partners and the APCC chief Y S Sharmila. The TDP-led alliance is demanding that rules be amended to disqualify those who continuously boycott the Assembly. YS Sharmila has demanded her brother’s resignation in case he lacks the boldness to attend the Assembly session and question the NDA alliance government’s “anti-people policies”. The Hans India presents the people’s voice here on this issue.

Boycotting Assembly sessions is an inexcusable crime. Once the politician gets elected to the Assembly, he should be accountable to his voters and raise their issues in the Assembly. It is their moral and ethical responsibility. If the MLA continues to boycott the Assembly, notice should be served to him and he should be disqualified. The clause that if member signs register he is considered to have attended the session even if the does not enter Assembly should be removed.





Jonnalagadda Kaladhar, Sri Srinivasa Pharma Agencies, Nellore city

There is a need to bring in a law to make disqualify those who do not attend Assembly sessions. Political rivalry and baseless demands should be no reason to avoid attending Assembly. There can be no bigger role than MLA. In the past there were stalwarts in every party who never became LoPs but never abstained from Assembly. The YSRCP chief can quit if he cannot live without LoP status. Why stop others from going to Assembly? It amounts to cheating the voters.





B Subbaraju, Kurmannapalem, Visakhapatnam

Skipping Assembly sessions is nothing but collective cowardice of the YSRCP MLAs. It should not be entertained. As elected public representatives, they are responsible towards meeting their poll commitments. Part of the sessions in Assembly should also focus on how to take such MLAs to task as the trend needs to change. Parliament should also look into it.





R Jagadeesh Kumar, Ukkunagaram, Visakhapatnam

YSRCP MLAs’ decision to boycott the ongoing Assembly session is an act of cowardice which is nothing but running away from their responsibilities. People elect MLAs for the purpose of raising their issues in the Assembly. Hence, it is their sacred duty to raise the problems of their voters but YSRCP MLAs are running away from their responsibility. It shows their negligent attitude. The MLAs are treating their post as their personal, which is not fair. Either they should attend Assembly or resign.





P SuryaNarayana, petty vendor, Ponduru, Srikakulam district

Boycotting the Assembly sessions by MLAs is nothing but betraying people of their constituencies. If an MLA cannot perform his duty, then he has no right to continue as member. He should immediately resign. Assembly should stop paying his salary and allowances as he is morally not entitled to draw public money without performing his duty. Money spent by ECI on election of such MLAs should also be recovered with interest.





Mulam Harikrishna, private employee, Navalakh Gardens, Nellore city

Boycotting the Assembly while drawing salaries is unfair to taxpayers. Public representatives are elected to serve and attend sessions to address issues, not abstain. MLAs who skip Assembly sessions without valid reasons should face penalties, such as no work, no pay and disqualification.





Lakshmi Narayana Javvar, business person, Rajamahendravaram

New law is required to fix accountability on elected representatives to the Legislature, including MLAs. In the wake of opposition YSRCP’s decision to boycott ongoing Assembly session without a reasonable cause, this issue is coming to the fore. If the elected MLA of any political party avoids their duties, they should be taken to task for negligent attitude in discharge of his duties. Only then the system will be streamlined, otherwise most of the elected representatives feel that they are not answerable to anyone for their acts.





B Dhilli Rao, BC Union leader, Sompeta, Srikakulam