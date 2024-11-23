Are strict laws needed to ensure MLAs attend Assembly sessions?

Former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and his 10 YSRCP MLAs had boycotted the Assembly as the Speaker has refused to give the status of LoP to Jagan as they do not have the required strength in Assembly. The decision of YSRCP not to attend the Assembly has come in for sharp criticism from the TDP and alliance partners and the APCC chief YS Sharmila. The TDP-led alliance is demanding that rules be amended to disqualify those who continuously boycott the Assembly. Y S Sharmila has demanded her brother’s resignation in case he lacks the boldness to attend the Assembly session and question the NDA alliance government’s “anti-people policies”. The Hans India presents the people’s voice here on this issue.

Public representatives are compensated through public funds, including salaries and pensions. They must recognise their responsibility to attend legislative sessions diligently. Failure to do so should warrant resignation or removal through legal provisions. Irresponsibility is inexcusable, and uniform laws must apply to all without bias. Attendance should be a fundamental duty, ensuring accountability and integrity in governance.

M Jeevarathnam Naidu, Jr lecturer, Chittoor

It is deeply concerning that YSRCP MLAs and former chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy have stated they will only attend the Assembly if granted opposition status. It clearly indicates that they have been running away from their primary responsibilities. They are losing opportunity of addressing public issues and challenge the government on policies. They are undoubtedly facing public dissatisfaction already and concerned acts should be amended to make them attend the Assembly or resign for their posts.

P Gangadhar, hotel owner, Madanapalle

The YSR Congress Party MLAs have taught a befitting lesson to the constituency voters for electing them as their representatives. The Assembly is not a place for time pass so that anyone can come and go according to their will and wish. It is a sacred place where permanent decisions should be taken based on the issues raised by the ruling or opposition party MLAs. They should take it as golden opportunity to represent the issues of the people of their respective constituency. The irresponsible MLAs need to be disqualified permanently.

Andela Meena, (law student), Kurnool

The full form of MLA itself indicates that he is a Member of Legislative Assembly. They should know the meaning of their designation first. The elected MLAs, either ruling, opposition or independent should and must attend the assembly. Just as a ship is not meant to be in the harbour the MLAs also should not confine to their party office. They have to fight for the cause of their voters. If they do not attend the assembly sessions the government should take stringent action on those MLAs ignore to attend.

M Nagamma (BEd), Kurnool

The YSRCP’s boycott of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly has elicited diverse perspectives. While former CM views it as a legitimate protest, in my view it as a dereliction of duty, raising important questions about the responsibilities of elected representatives. Elected representatives have a duty to participate in legislative sessions to address constituents’ issues and receiving salaries without fulfilling legislative duties is unethical. There should be stricter laws to ensure MLAs attend sessions.

Dr M Suresh Babu, Praja Science Vedika, Anantapur

The boycott of the AP Assembly by YSRCP MLAs has sparked a multifaceted debate. This discussion encompasses the legitimacy of their actions, the ethical implications of drawing salaries without attending sessions, and the broader impact on democratic representation. The government should amend rules to disqualify MLAs who continuously boycott sessions.

Dr A Pranayanath Reddy, Civil Watch, Anantapur

Missed Assembly sessions reflect the negligence on the part of the MLAs of the Opposition in resolving public issues.

The YSRCP MLAs need to understand the basic needs of the constituents and help them resolve them as they have been elected for the very purpose. They should resume attending Assembly sessions, setting their political rivalry aside.

D Apparao, Yarada, Visakhapatnam

It will be mandatory for MLAs to attend the session as an elected representative of the public. In the past assembly sessions were held in a fruitful manner. Now Assembly sessions are hardly a week or 10 days and do not serve the real purpose. The government should adopt a resolution recommending the disqualification of MLAs who fail to attend the sessions.

SK Ananda Reddy, Nellore

Attending Assembly is considered ‘sacred’ as only elected representatives would get a chance to enter it and raise the voice of the people and issues faced in their respective constituencies. By boycotting the Assembly sessions, the YSRCP MLAs are only stooping low. Apparently, their ‘no show’ for the Assembly sessions will further impact their winning chance in the next elections.

M Madhu, Pedagantyada, Visakhapatnam

Boycotting Assembly by YSRCP MLAs is wrong because once people elected them as their representative of constituency, the MLA should be accountable to raise their voice at the floor of Assembly during the sessions. Why adopt dual stand. Why should they attend Council and boycott Assembly. It is clear they fear facing the Assembly for the misdeeds done by them in last five years.

Y Rangaiah Naidu, president of District Rice Millers Association, Nellore