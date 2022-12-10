Arjitha Seva tickets to be released on Dec 12

Tirumala: The online quota of Srivari Arjitha Seva tickets for the month of January 2023 will be available for booking on December 12 by 3 pm. The Arjitha Seva tickets include Kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva and Sahasra Deepalankara Seva for the month of January and these tickets will be issued on first-come-first-serve basis as per the availability of tickets.

The Srivari Arjitha Seva tickets through electronic dip registrations for January will be available on December 12 from 10 am onwards and the registrations shall be done till 10 am of December 14.

Devotees are requested to make note of this information and book the darshan tickets accordingly.