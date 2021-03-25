Arrangements in place for CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit to Orvakal today

Kurnool: District Collector G Veera Pandiyan on Wednesday directed the officials to make the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit a grand success. He held a review meeting with the officials concerned on CM's visit to Orvakal Airport inauguration.

Speaking on the occasion, the collector suggested the Municipal Corporation Commissioner D K Balaji to ensure greenery on both sides of airport runway apron area to terminal building. He instructed officials concerned to flatten the soil at the tricolor flag hoisting area as the Chief Minister will salute the tricolour.

DWMA Project Director Amarnath Reddy was ordered to allocate a separate staff to receive the grievances from the public. In view of rising mercury, he asked the Rural Water Scheme (RWS) department officials to arrange water bottles, water packets and Oral Rehydration Syrup (ORS) packets. The District Civil Supplies Officer (DSO) was ordered to supply snacks to the people and officials that attend the airport inaugural function. District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr Rama Giddaiah was ordered to arrange three medical teams along with an ambulance and staff. Every staff member must possess duty pass. The officials should be alert all the time and should not leave no stone unturned on the occasion, stated the collector.

District Panchayat Officer (DPO) K L Prabhakar was ordered to take up sanitation on the premises. The department should see that the airport premises are made neat and clean after the completion of the inaugural function. The Horticulture department officials are ordered to decorate the entire premises with banana plantations and mango leaves depicting festive spirit.

The officials are also ordered that the CM will inaugurate the statue of former Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhar Reddy besides airport postal special covers and others on the occasion, stated the collector.

Joint Collectors, Rama Sunder Reddy, Syed Khaza Mohiuddin, Nandyal Sub-Collector, Kalpana Kumari and other district level officials were present.